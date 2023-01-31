Man Accused in Barrington Car Thefts Facing New Charges in Similar Incident

(Roselle, IL) A man accused of stealing vehicles from a Barrington auto group, is facing additional charges from a similar allegation at another car dealership. Tavarius Jackson was accused of stealing several cars from Motor Werks in Barrington back on January 22nd. The 27-year-old has also been connected to stealing 6 luxury vehicles from a car business in west suburban Roselle. Jackson was already being held on a 100-thousand-dollar cash bond in the Barrington case, and another 75-thousand dollars has now been added to that. He’s due in a Cook County courtroom on February 17th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-31-23)