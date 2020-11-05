Mail-In Ballots Likely to Decide Close Lake County Races
Lake County Outstanding Mail-In Ballots Still Numerous
Vander Tuuk 11-5-20
(Waukegan, IL) With some Lake County election races still close, mail-in ballots will be the deciding factor. Officials reported that there are still over 59-thousand outstanding and uncounted mail-in ballots, representing about 12.1% of the registered voters in Lake County. The Lake County Clerk’s Office says some of those votes will be counted, and added to the tally at some point after 5PM on November 10th. Other late arriving and provisional ballots will be added on November 17th, when all results will be certified and made official. Some of the closest races likely won’t be decided until that time.
Pritzker: Blame Tax-Plan Opponents for Coming Budget Pain
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-5-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has lashed out at “special interests” and “billionaires” who he says “told lies” about the impact of a constitutional amendment, that would have allowed for a graduated income tax. Voters rejected the amendment Tuesday by a wide margin. The Democratic Governor said Wednesday that spending cuts are inevitable and should be blamed on opponents of his plan to eliminate a flat income tax rate. Pritzker said the proposed amendment would have actually lowered taxes for 97% of taxpayers, and generate $3 billion more a year by taking a higher share from the wealthy. Critics said the proposal also came with fine print where that tax rate on all brackets could be raised at any time, and extra taxes on small businesses that are already suffering under Coronavirus restrictions.
Democrats Postpone Madigan Hearing Again, Citing Documents, Covid
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-5-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed a hearing that was supposed to take place Thursday. Democratic State Rep. Emanuel Welch issued a statement Wednesday saying that the committee is awaiting delivery of a great number of records from ComEd, the utility company at the center of a statehouse bribery scandal. Welch said without the records, and during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, meeting would be fruitless and unsafe. This is the latest in a series of delays by Welch, who has postponed other hearings to find out what federal prosecutors would allow during the hearing…the other was to postpone hearings until after the elections.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-5-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 7,538 new positive Coronavirus tests on Wednesday along with 55 related deaths. Of those, 475 positives were reported in Lake County, along with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-like hospitalizations and ICU use increases. In Region 9 (Lake and McHenry County) Covid-like hospital admissions went up by 2, to 25, and ICU capacity was up by 3% to 56%. The Region’s positivity rate currently stands at 11.1%, with Lake County itself at 9.8%.