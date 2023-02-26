Madonna’s older brother Anthony dead at 66

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madonna is mourning her older brother Anthony Ciccone, who has passed away at age 66.

The sad news was announced by Madonna’s brother-in-law, musician Joe Henry, who’s married to Madonna’s sister Melanie. On Instagram, he wrote, “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

Describing Anthony as “a complex character,” Henry noted, “I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on…Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the God your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

A source told Page Six that Anthony struggled with addiction, noting, “Madonna helped to support her brother when he would accept that support. During his final months he was in contact with family and Madonna, but this past week he refused the support the rehab facility offered and it was clear he was ready to move on.”

Anthony was one of Madonna’s seven siblings. He was believed to have been living in Michigan, where they grew up, at the time of his death.

