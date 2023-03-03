Macklemore announces The Ben Tour; watch new video directed by his 7-year-old daughter

Bendo, LLC

Macklemore‘s new album, BEN, is out Friday — and he’s just announced a North American headlining tour and dropped a new video, “No Bad Days,” directed by none other than his daughter Sloane.

“My dream director. Also, my co-star,” Macklemore says of Sloane, who’s 7. ”Sloane has had a creative pulse since I can remember. Her style, her eye, her freestyles, her melodies. Outside of her mom I probably trust her creative input more than anyone else. And she has never been shy about her opinion.”

He adds, “I’m so proud of who she is that it puts tears in my eyes thinking about it. To be able to brainstorm, dream, flush out ideas and ultimately pull it off with Sloane at the helm … this one will be one of my favorite videos forever. I hope it makes you smile.”

“No Bad Days” is from BEN, Macklemore’s third album. It’s titled after his birth name, Ben Haggerty, and he says in a statement, “There’s something about a self-titled record. It has an air of voyeurism. I’m letting people in, but in a way that I hadn’t felt 100% comfortable about allowing before. I am now though.”

The Ben Tour starts September 17 in Nashville and is set to wrap up October 18 at in LA. The general sale for tickets begins March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, but Citi and American Express presales start March 6. Go to Macklemore.com for all the details.

During the tour, the “Thrift Shop” rapper will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges – Seattle Alternative Peer Group to fund its work mentoring youth in recovery.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

