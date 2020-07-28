Machete Attack Leads to Charges Against Deer Park Woman, Covid-19 Numbers Down in Lake County
Deer Park Woman Arrested in Machete Attack
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Deer Park, IL) A Deer Park woman has been charged, after an attack involving a machete. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a home on Saturday night, where they found a male with a serious head wound. An investigation showed that the man’s girlfriend, Bophanary Om (Bo-fan-arey Ohm), became upset with him when he urinated in the bed. She reportedly retrieved a machete in anger and hit him with it, causing the wound. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. Om was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and more. Bond for the 39-year-old has been set at 30-thousand-dollars.
Resumption of Federal Death Penalty Could Lead to Former Zion Man’s Execution
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Chicago, IL) President Trump’s resumption of the federal death penalty has already led to three executions, and a person with Lake County ties could eventually die by lethal injection. Jorge Torrez pleaded guilty in 2018 to killing young Laura Hobbs and Krystal Tobias in Zion on Mother’s Day of 2005. Torrez was given 100 years in prison for the murders. The now 31-year-old, however, had already been sentenced to death four years earlier in Virginia, for the 2009 murder of Marine Petty Officer Amanda Snell, and two violent rapes. Though federal law allows Torrez’ execution to now go forward, its unclear if, or when, he would face the ultimate punishment.
Coronavirus Illinois
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois dropped amid a major reduction in testing. The state announced 1,231 new positive cases, but testing was down by nearly 10,300…leading to a higher daily positive infection rate. Health officials also announced 18 new fatalities, up from Sunday’s post peak low of 1. Hospitalizations were up slightly, and though ICU use was up for the 4th straight day, only one area of the state is above 60% in terms of capacity (Southwest suburban region at 65%). The rolling 7-day positive infection rate bumped up to 3.8%, but the overall state rate fell again, this time to 6.79%.
Lake County Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County has seen another drop in Coronavirus cases, and no fatalities for the 2nd straight day. Health officials announced 75 new cases of the disease on Monday, a drop of 7 from the day before. The zero deaths were the 3rd time in the last four days that there were none reported. The daily positive infection rate continued it’s daily see-saw, moving up after a down day on Sunday…it currently stands at 4.9%, while the overall Lake County rate fell to 8.75%.
Forest Preserve Police Seek Information on Attempted Rape
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Forest Preserve Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an attempted rape suspect. Officials say during the mid-morning hours of July 19th, a woman was pushed off her bike in the Lyons Woods Forest Preserve in the Waukegan area. Her attacker tried to sexually assault her, but she resisted, and the suspect eventually stole her bike and fled. The suspect is only described as a dark skinned male. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact the Forest Preserve Ranger Police Department at 847-968-3404.
Gas Prices on Rise in Illinois, Lower in Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 7-28-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on opposite sides of the national average. AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $2.36, about 18-cents higher than the national average. Prices in the state did come down a bit over the weekend, but remain higher in Chicago and the suburbs. Wisconsin’s average price for gas is $2.07….about 11 cents lower than the national average. AAA officials says demand for gasoline has begun to wane again, after an increase when states began to re-open amid the Coronavirus pandemic.