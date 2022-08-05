102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Lower Demand and Oil Prices Leads to Another Drop in Gas Prices

August 5, 2022 7:15AM CDT
Share

(Chicago, IL)  Falling oil prices, and continued lower demand have pushed area gas prices lower once again. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois fell 21-cents from last week and stands at $4.52. That number is still 39-cents higher than the national average, and the 10th highest prices in the country. Lake County comes in a bit higher at $4.58. In Wisconsin, prices fell 14-cents from last week and stand at $3.82 a gallon. That number is 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s average is currently $3.84.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-5-22)

Recent Posts