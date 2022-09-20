﻿’Love Is Blind”s ﻿Kyle Abrams reveals new relationship after split from Deepti Vempati

Netflix/Ser Baffo

Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams has a new love after splitting from co-star Deepti Vemapti.

After appearing on season two of the Netflix show, Kyle and Deepti confirmed their off-screen romance during After The Altar, which dropped on September 16. However, just a few days after the show’s release, Kyle gave fans an honest update on their current relationship status.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” he wrote on Instagram Monday. “Since After the Alter [sic] was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

Abrams then went on to reveal that he has moved on and “embarked on a new relationship,” one that he intends to “keep private for a bit.”

“As for what the future holds, I have not a clue,” he continued. “Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

During Love Is Blind season two, Kyle hit it off with Shaina Hurley before the two split over religious differences. Meanwhile, Deepti and Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee were an item before she broke things off prior to their on-screen wedding.

