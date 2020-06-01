Looting and Rioting Come to Lake County, Waukegan Hit The Worst

Looting and Rioting Lake County
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) While looting and rioting continued across the country, Lake County was not spared. Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli says there was significant looting late Sunday night in Waukegan, and some businesses were burglarized in Beach Park. Several arrests were made in the Waukegan rioting. Other sporadic incidents were reported in areas like Gurnee, but were not as concentrated. Five Lake County squad cars also suffered damage during the night’s events. No significant injuries have been reported.
Coronavirus Sunday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus hospitalizations and positive infection percentages continue to decrease across Illinois. The state announced 1,343 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, along with 60 deaths…3 of which were in Lake County. Illinois has now had 5,390 fatalities, with the county total standing at 291. The state’s overall positive infection rate now stands at 13.38% and the rolling 7-day rate is down to 7%. Hospitalizations have fallen again, with Covid-related ICU patients taking up 17-hundred fewer beds than they did at their highest numbers on April 28th.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Long term care facilities in Illinois continue to make up a small amount of total Coronavirus cases, but a majority of fatalities. The Illinois Department of Public Health released numbers from May 29th. Those numbers showed that Lake County nursing homes made up about 15.5% of the county’s total cases, but 61% of county fatalities. Statewide, nursing home outbreaks make up 14.5% of all Coronavirus instances, but 52% of it’s deaths. That number is up from last week. Long term care stats are released weekly by public health officials.
Unincorporated Gurnee Murder
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Gurnee, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are looking into a homicide that took place in unincorporated Gurnee. Late Friday night, authorities were called to the 36-thousand block of North Grandwood Drive, where they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators say it appears that the victim and suspect met in the roadway near the 21-year-old’s home, then shots were fired. The suspect was able to flee the scene. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.
Lindenhurst Man Arrested on Warrants in Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Lone Rock, WI) A Lindenhurst man has been arrested in Wisconsin on outstanding warrants. Tod Harig was wanted in Lake County after an incident in which he was accused of beating and choking an adult…then fleeing with a minor child against court orders. The 32-year-old fled the area after the alleged crimes, but was located on May 28th at a family member’s home in Lone Rock, Wisconsin…where he was taken into custody without incident. Harig is currently being held in the Richland County Jail awaiting extradition to Lake County.
Man Arrested in Gurnee Armed Robbery
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Gurnee, IL) A man from the southern suburbs of Chicago has been arrested for a Gurnee armed robbery. The original crime took place back on May 24th in the 35-hundred block of Grand Avenue. Four days later, detectives attempted to arrest suspect Jeremy Jones at his residence in South Holland…but he fled on foot, only to be captured a short time later. After a short medical exam, the 23-year-old attempted to flee on foot a second time, only to collide with a moving vehicle in a parking lot. Jones was checked out again, and eventually taken to the Lake County Jail on an armed robbery charge…bond was set over the weekend at 200-thousand-dollars.
Mundelein Murder Victim Identified
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a homicide in Mundelein has been identified. Gavile Jackson was shot on May 28th in the parking lot of a Walgreens store near Route 45 and Lake Street. The 18-year-old had reportedly met someone for some sort of exchange before he was hit with gunfire. The shooter was able to escape on foot, while a subject who drove the shooter to the scene was also able to escape. No arrests have been announced in the case, which remains under investigation by Mundelein Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Person Found Dead in Round Lake Beach Retention Pond
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are investigating, after a person was found dead in a retention pond. The body of the adult male was discovered just before noon Saturday in the 13-hundred block of North Cedar Lake Road. Authorities say there didn’t appear to be any outward signs of foul play. The Lake County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body, and have planned an autopsy for this morning (Monday morning).
Lake County Woman Killed in Weekend Crash on Edens
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Winnetka, IL) A Lake County woman was killed, another woman was seriously hurt after a weekend crash on the Edens Expressway. The two-vehicle crash took place on Saturday night near Tower Road. Illinois State Police say a vehicle being driven by Kristine Kilmer of Lake Forest, lost control for unknown reasons and began to roll. The 43-year-old’s vehicle hit another vehicle before coming to a rest. Kilmer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle…a 32-year-old Indiana woman…was hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Weekend Antioch Crash Sends Three to Hospital
Vander Tuuk 6-1-20
(Antioch, IL) A weekend crash in Antioch sent several people to the hospital. Authorities say the two vehicle crash took place around 3:30 on Saturday morning at Route 173 and Main Street. One victim had to be extricated from one of the vehicles after being trapped inside. A total of three people occupied the two cars, and all of them were transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The conditions of the victims were not made available. The crash remains under investigation.
Vehicle Emissions Testing Resumes June 1, Not in Waukegan
Associated Press 6-1-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Vehicle emissions testing, on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume as of today (Monday). The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said that with a new phase of the state’s recovery plan in place, all emissions testing stations will be open, with a notable exception being the facility in Waukegan. That facility will remain a drive-through Coronavirus testing facility for the immediate future. To reduce traffic volume and wait times, the EPA is asking that motorists with vehicle registration expiration dates of March or earlier…should visit a station during June. Those with later expiration dates should wait for now.