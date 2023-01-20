Long Grove Woman Facing ID Theft Charges for Stealing Mail

(Long Grove, IL) A Long Grove woman is facing charges, after she reportedly stole mail and packages containing vital information. Gabriella Pollari is accused of lingering around several mailboxes during the day Wednesday. A concerned citizen called in a report, and Pollari’s vehicle was found and pulled over. While a Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the woman, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were spotted in the vehicle and the 44-year-old was arrested. A further search of the vehicle turned up numerous pieces of mail, and packages that were said to contain sensitive information such as social security numbers, tax documents, checks, and more.. Pollari is facing felony charges of identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance…though further charges are expected. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-20-23)