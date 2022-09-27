Long Grove Covered Bridge Struck…..Again

(Long Grove, IL) The historic Long Grove bridge has been struck again, this time by a box truck that misjudged the height of the structure. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a 14-foot high box truck attempted to get under the covered bridge, whose entrance is just 8 feet 6 inches tall. The truck didn’t fare well, sustaining heavy damage, while the bridge…which was reinforced in 2020…sustained only minor damage. The truck’s driver was uninjured. Officials say the latest incident is around the 30th time the bridge has been hit by a vehicle too large to pass, over the last couple of years.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-27-22)