LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson Are Vacationing In Style!!!

It must be nice to have money and to have friends that have money too!!!
Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and Magic Johnson are all touring Italy on a very extravagant yacht. The yacht costs more than $1 million a week and has a gym, jacuzzi, movie theater, spa and its very own nightclub.
Apparently, this is something they do every year. Rodney Peete and his wife Holly Robinson-Peete are also along for the trip. Rumor has it that Steve Harvey usually comes along but there’s no evidence he’s on the trip this year.