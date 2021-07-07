      Weather Alert

LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson Are Vacationing In Style!!!

Jul 7, 2021 @ 10:32am

It must be nice to have money and to have friends that have money too!!!

Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and Magic Johnson are all touring Italy on a very extravagant yacht. The yacht costs more than $1 million a week and has a gym, jacuzzi, movie theater, spa and its very own nightclub.

 

Apparently, this is something they do every year.   Rodney Peete and his wife Holly Robinson-Peete are also along for the trip.  Rumor has it that Steve Harvey usually comes along but there’s no evidence he’s on the trip this year.

