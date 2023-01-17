Lizzo to headline 2023 Governors Ball, Lil Nas X and Kim Petras to perform

Courtesy Founders Entertainment LLC

Lizzo will pack her bags for New York this June to headline the 2023 Governors Ball.

The singer was unveiled as one of this year’s headliners alongside EDM act ODESZA and rapper Kendrick Lamar. She will take over the opening night of the festival. Other acts heading to the show include Lil Nas X, Lauv, Diplo, Kim Petras, FINNEAS, Giveon and PJ Morton.

The annual event will take place from June 9 to June 11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets this Thursday starting at 10 a.m. ET on the festival’s official website. A Citi card presale is ongoing now.

The festival has long called Randall’s Island Park its home, but it moved to Citi Field a few years ago. This year will mark its premiere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

