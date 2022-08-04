Atlantic Records

Lizzo revealed more about her new album Special and why “About Damn Time” was its lead single.

Appearing on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series, the Grammy winner revealed it was “the last song I wrote for the album.”

“I was turning in my masters in March. I wrote ‘About Damn Time’ in February and I was like, ‘This one? Mmm, I don’t know about this one,’” she disclosed. Lizzo revealed she was hesitant about the song because “the hook wasn’t done, verses wasn’t … even there yet.”

So, she workshopped it some more to make it pop. “When I finished it, I was like ‘Oh f***, this something that needs to come out right m*********ing now!’”

Lizzo also revealed that passion to release the song was uncommon for her, adding, “I’m so bad at picking singles for myself because I think everything I do is incredible. I really do!”

The “Truth Hurts” rapper revealed she’s had that belief in herself since she was a kid — and that is why she wanted to pursue a singing career.

“My confidence that I’ve had since I was little — and my vision — has stayed true. So I really do trust my instinct. It’s the one thing I can trust in this crazy f***ing world,” she said.

Lizzo revealed that is also what inspired her to launch her Yitty shapewear line, adding it was “a very selfish dream” of hers that she wanted to make a brand that worked for her body. “It’s selfish when you’re creating it and selfless when you’re putting it out,” she added.

So, how did Lizzo handle the heat? She joked, “I feel like my ancestors was talking to me for a second” — but she powered through to the end!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.