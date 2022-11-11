Lizzo named “The People’s Champion” for upcoming People’s Choice Awards

ABC

Lizzo is ending her 2022 on an even higher note, adding yet another award to her trophy case. The powerhouse singer has been named “The People’s Champion” and will receive the honor at the People’s Choice Awards.

The announcement was made on Friday as the organization laid out why Lizzo earned this year’s high honor. The PCAs highlighted her philanthropy, activism and how she uses her platform to promote positivity. Moreover, the organization saluted Lizzo’s work in championing diversity and inclusivity for all — regardless of race, gender, size or sexual orientation.

Of course, Lizzo will also be celebrated for her contributions to music and television.

She now joins previous recipients Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk and Bryan Stevenson.

The singer will collect her honor on December 6 and could bring home up to five additional trophies that night. Lizzo has been nominated for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for “About Damn Time,” Album of 2022 for Special, Social Celebrity of 2022 and Competition Show of 2022 — the latter for her Amazon series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

It should be noted her reality show earned her an Emmy Award, which means she is officially halfway to EGOT status.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.