Lizzo calls for codifying reproductive rights on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Sunday would have marked the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court declaring abortion a constitutional right, and Lizzo marked the occasion by emphasizing her support for Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in June.

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo called for codifying reproductive health care into law and expressed frustration that society continues to debate the issue. The singer argued for federal recognition of bodily autonomy — or having agency over one’s own body — and liberating “bodies through our voices.”

“We believe that only you should have a say on what you do and how you feel about your body. And you should have access to reproductive health,” Lizzo continued. She doubled down on her commitment to stand for everyone.

Lizzo, who said she was devastated when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, vowed to highlight the activists fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose. She ended the video by saying, “Your body is nobody’s business.”

She added via the video’s caption, “The liberation will be codified.”

Lizzo highlighted several abortion access activists and their stories on a separate post and stressed her view that reproductive care is health care.

