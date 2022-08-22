Live ‘House of the Dragon’ IRL, with room service

Courtesy HBO

If Sunday night’s premiere of HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has you wishing you could visit King’s Landing for real, you’re in luck.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is advertising that three of their English hotels are a stone’s throw from various shooting locations for the heavily hyped HBO show.

Aldershot, in Hampshire, England, is home to Caesar’s Camp, an Iron Age hill fort, where a tournament set was built for the show. In addition to getting to trod upon the shooting locations, the “historically significant area … is surrounded by natural woodlands, river-side meadows and charming country houses” that are close to the historic Holiday Inn Farnborough, according to IHG. The hotel itself is less than 10 minutes from where the tournament scenes were shot.

North of there is the Peak District, a national park where some of House of the Dragon‘s sprawling, rolling hills were captured; that natural beauty is some 30 minutes from the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield. The property itself dates back to the 19th century, has been fully refurbished and boasts “an elegant restaurant known for its seasonal menu and luxurious amenities.”

Hey, maybe that’s the place to get some Downton Abbey vibes going, while you’re at it.

The House of the Dragon crew also filmed in Holywell Bay in Cornwall, “a classic north Cornish beach with golden sands and towering dunes.”

There’s the Holywell Cave to spelunk, and ample opportunities for selfies at a 70-year-old shipwreck that is exposed during low tide.

Incidentally, 1950’s classic Treasure Island and Tim Burton‘s 2010 Alice in Wonderland also shot in Cornwall. The Holiday Inn Express Bodmin in Victoria Junction is only 30 minutes from Holywell Bay, according to the hoteliers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.