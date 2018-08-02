Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 8.2.18

Jennifer Aniston tells InStyle Weekly that she fantasizes about a ”Friends” reboot.“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted. I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

There are so many reasons why it’s good to be BEYONCÉ. Here’s another one: You get WHAT you want, WHEN you want it. A celebrity manicurist named Deborah Lippmann says, quote, “I remember when I was dating my husband, he was over at my house one night when, and my phone rang at 1 o’clock in the morning, and it was Beyoncé’s people. “She was in the studio and she had a two-hour break, and they were like, ‘Can you come to the studio now and give her a mani-pedi?’ And my husband said, ‘What kind of manicures do you give at 1 o’clock in the morning?'” Lippmann says that’s pretty common for musicians, because they tend to be “nocturnal”.