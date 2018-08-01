Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 8.1.18

Entertainment Tonight claims Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting serious. A source tells the TV show; “They went from casually dating to spending much more time together. Chris and Katherine have introduced one another to their family and friends, and have been almost inseparable when they are free.”

Madonna tells Vogue magazine that she has no life because she is a soccer mom.“Any woman who is a soccer mom could say it kind of requires you to have no life in a way, because things change from week to week and games change from weekend to weekend — sometimes they’re in the city, sometimes they’re not, and we would never know until Thursday night whether they’re on Saturday or Sunday, if at twelve o’clock or later. It’s impossible to make plans, and then you feel like you’re not being fair to your other kids, or being fair to me!”

People magazine claims David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts married yesterday in Italy. The couple met at a hotel in 2011 when she approached him for an autograph. David is 66 while Haley is 38.