Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.27.18

The E! News Network claims Gwyneth Paltrow is denying reports she had an affair with Jay-Z and is the ‘Becky with the good hair’ that Beyonce references on her Lemonade album. Model Amber Rose was doing a podcast interview when she said; “I definitely think Gwyneth Paltrow is like, ‘Becky with the good hair’…I feel like she’s the one. They were like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. And now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like, Beyoncé’s still with Jay…I’m surprised no one thought of that.” Paltrow’s rep says; “It is completely absurd and 100 percent false.”
Yahoo News claims Ed Sheeran’s cats have gotten their own Instagram page. Dorito and Calippo have over 110,000 followers. The cats can be reached at @thewibbles
DEMI LOVATO is still in the hospital, and according to “People“ magazine, she’s, quote, “doing okay, but still being monitored.” A source says she’s heading straight to rehab after she’s released.
Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the weeks before her overdose. A source says she surrounded herself with a new group of friends, who weren’t exactly concerned about her substance use.
Witnesses say that during the night out that preceded her overdose, Demi was drinking heavily, and her friends were cheering her every time she took a shot.
TMZ says her team tried to stage an intervention a few weeks ago, but obviously, it didn’t work.
(It was a female friend of Demi’s who called 911 when they found her unconscious. You can listen to the call here, but it’s not all that eventful. The woman is strangely calm.)