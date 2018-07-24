Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.24.18)

Carrie Underwood tells Glamour Magazine that she accidentally bought a $2,000 sweater. “I was in Paris and went into one of those big, name-brand, fancy-schmancy designers, and I picked up a sweatshirt. Maybe I didn’t understand the price tag. I’m really bad with numbers. But when I went to check out, that sucker was $2,000.

Ryan Reynolds tells Entertainment Tonight that he got Brad Pitt to make a cameo in ”Deadpool 2” by buying him a cup of coffee. ”I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’ And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’ And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may marry even though he cheated. A source tells the website; “Khloe and Tristan are finally in a really great space together, and she is ready to take the next step with him, under one condition. Khloe would totally say yes to Tristan if he proposed today, as long as he promises to let them stay in Calabasas near her family. Tristan has taken the last few months to rebuild trust and love with Khloe and they are in a good place today. Khloe loves being in LA, she feels much more safe and secure here with the support of her sisters. Khloe loves the father of her baby and would like to grow her family with him, but if things are going to workout with them long term, Khloe has told Tristan that she really wants to stay put.”

Time Magazine claims Serena Williams was recently craving Italian food so her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, recently flew her to Venice for a meal.They rode on a gondola before sampling amazing wine.