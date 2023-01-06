Lisa Rinna out at ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bravo/Tommy Garcia

The so-called “biggest bully” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna, is leaving the Bravo show after eight seasons.

Rinna told People, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

The decision was reportedly a mutual one between the Days of Our Lives vet and the network. Rinna, who joined RHOBH in season five, added, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

According to People, Rinna’s contract for the show expired after season 12, in which she repeatedly tangled with Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris, who had recurring appearances on the show.

During the season, Hilton called Rinna as the “biggest bully” on the long-running series. Rinna, for her part, made the most of becoming something of a villain on the show, smiling and flipping off a booing crowd after making a surprise appearance at a Q&A panel last October during BravoCon in New York City.

One former RHOBH star, Lisa Vanderpump, seemingly reacted to Rinna’s exit with a Thursday-evening tweet reading simply “ding dong.” Some fans were quick to suggest a connection to The Wizard of Oz song “Ding Dong the Witch Is Dead.”

