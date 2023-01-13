Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dead at 54

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his then-wife Priscilla, has died, ABC News confirms. She was 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla’s publicist said in a statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Priscilla confirmed her daughter had been rushed to the hospital. TMZ reported first responders answered a 911 call about a possible cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home and that CPR was given to Presley to restore her pulse.

As the only daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie grew up in the spotlight, but her personal life kept her there: She was married four times, including her infamous marriage to Michael Jackson in 1994. Their relationship, which many griped was only for publicity, ended in less than two years.

In 1988, she married musician Danny Keough, and had twins Riley and Benjamin with him; Benjamin took his own life in July 2020. Riley Keough is a successful actress, appearing in such projects as The Girlfriend Experience and Zola.

Presley married die-hard Elvis fan Nicolas Cage in August 2002, but that marriage also lasted less than two years.

In 2006, Presley married Michael Lockwood. Her longest marriage to date, the couple welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finlay in 2008. Presley and Lockwood parted ways in 2016, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021.

Over the years, Presley tried to follow in her father’s footsteps, releasing the record To Whom It May Concern in 2003, which featured a song called “Savior” co-written with Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan. In 2005, Lisa Marie released Now What; Storm & Grace dropped in 2012.

On Tuesday evening, Presley and her mother attended the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler picked up a trophy for portraying her late father in Elvis.

