Lil Nas X reacts to Adam Lambert’s high praise

Lil Nas X has been regularly praised by American Idol star Adam Lambert, who applauds the “Industry Baby” rapper for unapologetically being who he is and pushing the music industry to accept LGBTQ+ artists. Now, it’s Lil Nas X’s turn to lavish on the praise.

Speaking with Heavy, Lil Nas X said he reached out to Adam to let him know just how much his support means. “I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of time,” he began. “I did thank him in person, actually.”

Lil Nas X continued, “I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened.”

Like Adam, Lil Nas X is pushing the music industry to become more inclusive so singers from all walks of life can enjoy success. “I feel like music should be accessible in as many places as possible because I feel like it’s a world healer,” he said, adding, “I think everybody deserves that.”

And just as Adam has been there to support him during his early days in the music industry, Lil Nas X has this to say to all the fledgling artists out there: “My honest advice is to really learn how to be okay with messing up and failing a lot of the time to evolve.. It’s gonna be hard, but it’s going to help you a lot.”

