Life imitating art: ‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty laments “misogynistic trolling” of her and her character

Amazon Studios

In The Boys, Erin Moriarty‘s Annie January/Starlight has to endure harassment and misogynistic behavior — and as it turns out, so does the actress who plays her.

Moriarty has posted to her Instagram a fan article titled #IStandWithStarlight, which noted the real-world comments apparent Boys viewers have made at the actress’ expense regarding her photos on her social media feed.

“The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings,” the fan wrote.

“But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not,” it continues.

In response, Moriarty replied, “I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role…”

She continued, “I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically)…” adding the article, “…does break my heart.”

Moriarty added, “I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against…”

She closed by saying, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Erin’s Boys nemesis Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, replied, “Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining.”

Fellow co-star Jack Quaid, who plays Annie’s love interest Hughie Campbell, added in part, “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you…”

He added, “Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

