Libertyville Police Seeking Attempted Robbery Suspect
Libertyville Attempted Robbery Investigated
Vander Tuuk 4-26-21
(Libertyville, IL) An investigation continues into an attempted armed robbery in Libertyville. The incident took place on Friday morning in the 300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Police say an armed subject attempted to steal money from a person in a bank drive-thru lane, but was unsuccessful, and fled from the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old male with a dark complexion. He was around 6 feet tall with a slender build. No arrest has yet been announced.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-26-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases continue their downward trend when looking at week by week numbers. Illinois Health officials announced just over 2-thousand new cases on Sunday, down about 600 from the previous Sunday. In Lake County there were 83 cases, and no deaths for the 3rd straight day. Statewide hospitalizations fell for the 2nd straight day, though they were up in the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9. The area’s positivity rate continues to fall, down to 4.1%…though Lake County alone is one percentage point lower than the Regional rate.
Covid-19 and Nursing Homes
Vander Tuuk 4-26-21
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes in Illinois no longer make up a majority of Covid-19 deaths, but those numbers change in Lake County. Illinois Health officials say while Coronavirus in nursing homes make up just 5.9% of all cases, they account for over 48% of the recorded deaths statewide. In Lake County, long term care facilities make up around 6.4% of all cases, but over 57% of county fatalities from the disease.
Court Order Boosts Funding Plea as Lawmakers Build Budget
Associated Press 4-26-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Advocates for state-funded services for the developmentally disabled are pleased with plans to boost funding by $122 million next year. But a federal court has found even more is needed to properly put residents in neighborhood group homes, provide job training, and reduce a list of 18,000 people awaiting services. The state agreed to those aspects in a 2011 federal consent decree. A follow-up study by the Illinois Department of Human Services found an additional $329 million is needed just this year. Advocates say that’s mostly to increase salaries for group home staff, where turnover is considered a major problem.