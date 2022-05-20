Libertyville Police Announce Armed Robbery Arrest

(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville have announced an arrest in an armed robbery incident that took place earlier this week. Officials say on Monday afternoon, a person was struck with a brick at the Metra Station on Lake Street, and had his backpack stolen. When officials arrived, they were able to pinpoint the subject and take him into custody. Kendale Brown of Chicago now faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and obstruction…he was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of Kane County. The 18-year-old was taken to the Lake County Jail where bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-20-22)