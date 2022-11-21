Libertyville Man Gets 120 Years in Prison for Assaulting Child

(Waukegan, IL) A Libertyville man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, after being found guilty of molesting a child. Michael Main was convicted on a 17 count indictment back in July, including several counts of predatory sexual assault of a child. The 55-year-old was accused of molesting a child several times over a six year span. Main was sentenced on Friday to 120-years behind bars…and would have to serve at least 85% of that to be eligible for parole, which would come out to 102 years.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-21-22)