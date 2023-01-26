Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 prank concertgoers by pretending he’s Harry Styles

Alexandra Gavillet

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ made a guest appearance at ﻿The 1975﻿’s concert Wednesday — after the band teased Harry Styles would be joining them onstage.

The spoof happened at The 1975’s show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The alternative band has brought on famous guests before, including Taylor Swift, so fans were probably expecting to have another famous face drop by.

They weren’t wrong, but they were intentionally misled on who was showing up onstage.

Ahead of Lewis’ arrival, The 1975 played a prank cutaway scene that read, “Guest starring… Harry Styles.” The audience let out a thunderous roar, but when it was revealed Lewis was actually the night’s guest, the cheers grew even louder.

The Scottish singer shared the moment to TikTok, which sees him joking with the crowd, “My name is Harry Styles, it’s good to be here. I know what you’re thinking, ‘He looks different. And he sounds different.’ But make no mistake, I am Harry Styles.”

That wasn’t the only surprise Lewis had in store that night; instead of only performing his own songs, he decided to throw it back with Swift’s classic “Love Story.” He also shared that moment to TikTok, which shows the audience singing along with him.

