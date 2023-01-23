Lewis Capaldi speaks on Tourette syndrome after video of him twitching onstage goes viral

Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi assured fans he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching onstage went viral on TikTok.

The singer took to TikTok to speak about living with Tourette syndrome after followers expressed concern for his health. “I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot,” he said in reference to his shoulder and head repeatedly moving to the side.

He added the movements “sort of look a bit uncomfortable,” but told his fans that he was exhibiting symptoms of Tourette syndrome, which he said aren’t “an issue in the slightest.”

“I’m absolutely fine … This happens when I get, like, tired, nervous, excited, whatever. It just gets more intense,” Lewis explained, noting his tics manifested because he was “at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig … singing in front of 15,000 people.” He added he was both tired and excited “cause this whole arena was singing my songs back to me.”

He signed off by joking with fans that they should buy tickets to his show so they can “come see me twitch live and in person.”

Lewis opened up about his diagnosis in September and told The Sun, “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with … It is not as bad as it looks.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.