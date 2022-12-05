Lewis Capaldi says Elton John picked his latest hit

Capitol Records

“Forget Me,” the first single from Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album, is a success — it topped the charts in his native U.K. — and Lewis says he’s got none other than Elton John to thank for that.

Lewis first met Elton three years ago, and at the time, he told Lewis that his song “Someone You Loved” would be a number one hit in America. “And a couple of months later, I had a number one in America,” Lewis tells Music Week. So it’s no wonder that he asked for Elton’s opinion when it came time to pick a single from the new album.

“I played him three singles from this record and he was like, ‘I think you should go with that one first,’ and it was ‘Forget Me,’” reveals Lewis. “To get advice from someone like that is amazing, he’s a legend.”

As for the new album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, Lewis tells Music Week that it’s similar thematically to his hugely successful debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

“It’s sad music: songs about heartbreak or loss…I didn’t want to change things up too much and confuse people,” he explains. “We’ve been away for three years and that’s a long time. Plus, I was enjoying making the music that I was making before, so why stop?”

The album will be released in May 2023.

