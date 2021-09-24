Let's-a go! Chris Pratt to voice Mario in upcoming 'Super Mario Bros' movie

The full cast of the long-awaited Super Mario Bros movie has been revealed and it was announced Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will be voicing the iconic Nintendo hero, Mario.
Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me that’s producing the movie based on the popular video game series, unveiled its star-studded lineup.
Pratt reacted to the casting news and shared his memories of the popular arcade game by confessing he used to steal quarters out of a wishing well to play it.
“It’s wild,” he said. “Just dawned on me right now… the quarter I stole out of the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros has come true that I get to voice Mario. But I clearly stole somebody else’s wish. So, just waiting for that row of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me.”
He also teased he’s been “working hard” to perfect his Mario voice.
Assisting Pratt in making sure his princess is not in another castle will be It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day, who will be playing Mario’s lovable sidekick and brother, Luigi. Speaking of which, Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame will star as Princess Peach.
Rounding out the list of heroes are Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Green, who will playing Toad and Donkey Kong, respectively.
As for who will be playing the antagonist, Bowser, Jack Black will breathe life into the spiky, fire-breathing creature that has a penchant for kidnapping princesses.
Other announced cast members include SNL alum Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek the Magikoopa, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.
The Super Mario Bros movie is slated to smash into theaters next year around Christmastime.
