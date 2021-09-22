Legoland Daily Passes Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE LEGOLAND DAILY PASSES CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): WXLC 6170 W. Grand Avenue, Suite 111, Gurnee, IL 60031, and Legoland Discovery Center 601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 (collectively, “Sponsor”).
3.Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the local listening area of WXLC-FM. Employees of WXLC-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
Only one winner per household is permitted.” OR “Individuals may only win a Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes once every sixty (60) days.”]
Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting the prize.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA TELEPHONE – Wes and Leah will be giving away Daily Passes throughout their show Monday-Friday (5am-10am). The listener will be given a cue from Wes and Leah of when to call to win the Daily Passes. The number is 847-336-1023. At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.
6.Odds of Winning:
Odds of winning depend upon the number of calls received, as applicable.
7.Winner Selection and Notification:
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Each Day (Monday-Friday during the contest period) a single winner will be chosen to win the Four (4) Pack Daily Passes to Legoland Discovery Center. Winners will need to provide all pertinent information at the time of winning to be awarded the prize.
