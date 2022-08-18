102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Leah Is Planning On Some Healthy And Fun Back-To-School Lunches

August 18, 2022 4:59PM CDT
Sunset Foods to the rescue for back-to-school lunches!  Leah stopped by the Highland Park location and picked up some great choices for all three of her kids!

  • Sunset Turkey is made in our kitchens using fresh turkey breast and spices and sliced to order. No nitrates or preservatives are used.
  • La Brea Country White Sourdough. Comes as a loaf, but we are happy to slice it for customers. A gluten free option is also available!
  • Sunsetables – A healthier take on a classic lunchbox favorite with crackers, meat, cheese, and grapes.
  • Sunset’s bakery recommendation is Hungry Monkey Banana Bread. Slice first, put in baggies and freeze. Throw in a lunch box for fresh Banana Bread later in the day.
  • Bento Boxes – Sustainable lunch bag alternative with compartments

