Leah Is Planning On Some Healthy And Fun Back-To-School Lunches

Sunset Foods to the rescue for back-to-school lunches! Leah stopped by the Highland Park location and picked up some great choices for all three of her kids!

Sunset Turkey is made in our kitchens using fresh turkey breast and spices and sliced to order. No nitrates or preservatives are used.

La Brea Country White Sourdough. Comes as a loaf, but we are happy to slice it for customers. A gluten free option is also available!

Sunsetables – A healthier take on a classic lunchbox favorite with crackers, meat, cheese, and grapes.

Sunset’s bakery recommendation is Hungry Monkey Banana Bread. Slice first, put in baggies and freeze. Throw in a lunch box for fresh Banana Bread later in the day.

Bento Boxes – Sustainable lunch bag alternative with compartments