Leah Is Planning On Some Healthy And Fun Back-To-School Lunches
August 18, 2022 4:59PM CDT
Sunset Foods to the rescue for back-to-school lunches! Leah stopped by the Highland Park location and picked up some great choices for all three of her kids!
- Sunset Turkey is made in our kitchens using fresh turkey breast and spices and sliced to order. No nitrates or preservatives are used.
- La Brea Country White Sourdough. Comes as a loaf, but we are happy to slice it for customers. A gluten free option is also available!
- Sunsetables – A healthier take on a classic lunchbox favorite with crackers, meat, cheese, and grapes.
- Sunset’s bakery recommendation is Hungry Monkey Banana Bread. Slice first, put in baggies and freeze. Throw in a lunch box for fresh Banana Bread later in the day.
- Bento Boxes – Sustainable lunch bag alternative with compartments