Lawsuit Filed Over Illinois Gas Tax Suspension Signs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois fuel retailers argued in a lawsuit that a requirement to post signs alerting consumers about a six-month freeze in the state motor-fuel tax unconstitutionally compels them to promote Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection campaign. The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association and others filed the lawsuit in Sangamon County against the Illinois Department of Revenue. At issue is a sign retailers must post on each fuel pump beginning July 1 as a result of the General Assembly and Pritzker freezing the motor fuel tax for six months. The lawsuit says it violates the First Amendment by compelling political speech.
Associated Press (5-20-22)