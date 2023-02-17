Lawsuit Filed Over Food Allergy Related Death at Deerfield’s Trinity International University

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Deerfield, IL) A lawsuit has been filed against a Deerfield-area college in the death of a Lake Villa teen. Avery Gilbert collapsed and died back in August, on just his 3rd day at Trinity International University after eating food that gave him a massive allergic reaction. Lawyers for the 18-year-old’s family say the food was either mislabeled, or cross contaminated with other foods, and was supposed to be allergen free. The schedule for the lawsuit is currently unclear, and the amount of money being sought is also unknown at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-17-23)