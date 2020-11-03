Last Day of 2020 Election Season Today, Rittenhouse Appears in Kenosha Courtroom
Election Day Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) It is election day in Lake County and all across the United States. Polls are open in Lake County until 7 o’clock tonight. Up for votes is the President of the United States, and other races of national importance. But locally races include both state senate and representatives. County races up for votes include Lake County Coroner, State’s Attorney, Circuit Court Clerk and Recorder. The so called “Fair Tax” amendment for the Illinois Constitution is also on the ballot. Because of the massive amounts of mail-in ballots, some close races may not be decided on Tuesday night, since in Illinois, those ballots only need to be postmarked by election day in order to be counted.
Rittenhouse Bail Set in Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 11-3-20
(Kenosha, WI) An Antioch teen accused of killing two people in Kenosha, has had bail set at 2-million-dollars. Kyle Rittenhouse made his first appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom on Monday, after being extradited Friday. He had been held since his arrest at a juvenile detention facility in Vernon Hills. Rittenhouse is accused of opening fire during late August protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, leaving two people dead and one severely wounded. The 17-year-old’s lawyers are planning a self-defense argument…while prosecutors are pushing for a conviction on first-degree murder, attempted murder and more. Another hearing is set for early December.
Fatal Accident Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 11-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place late last week. The incident took place on Friday night when a Chevy was traveling northbound on McAree near Sycamore. For reasons unknown, the Chevy crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Mitsubishi. The driver of the Chevy, identified only as a Waukegan male in his 20’s, was transported to the hospital, but died. The driver of the Mitsubishi, also a Waukegan male in his 20’s, was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive. Neither driver was said to be wearing seatbelts…there were no other injuries.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-3-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 6,222 new positive Coronavirus cases on Monday with 20 related deaths. Of those, Lake County saw 199 positives, and one fatality…both of those numbers were down from Sunday. Statewide, Covid-like hospitalizations and ICU use continue to increase. In Region 9, which included both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions were up by one to 22, while ICU capacity remained at 52% for the 2nd straight day. The Region’s positivity currently sits at 10.2%, with Lake County currently at 9.1% and McHenry County at 13.4%.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 11-3-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their drop across the country, as demand continues to be low in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the United States currently sits at $2.12, four cents cheaper than last week. Illinois currently has an average gas price of $2.23, but Lake County sits lower at $2.06. In Wisconsin, the average price remained below 2-dollars at $1.91, while Kenosha County came in even lower at $1.89 a gallon.