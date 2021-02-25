Lake Zurich Trustee Going Before Judge in Domestic Case, Covid-19 Hospitalizations Drop Again
Lake Zurich Trustee Charged in Domestic Case Chooses Bench Trial
Vander Tuuk 2-25-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Zurich trustee facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges, will not have a trial in front of a jury. Jim Beaudoin has chosen a trial in front of a Lake County judge, which is scheduled to begin in early April. Beaudoin is accused of choking and striking his girlfriend during a dispute back in December. The woman in the case has come out in defense of the 48-year-old on multiple occasions. As for his political career, Beaudoin is not seeking re-election, and his term ends in a couple of months.
Madigan’s Successor Resigns Amid ‘Questionable Conduct’
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-25-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The hand-picked successor to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, is out after just three days. Edward Guerra Kodatt submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning. In a joint statement from Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn, they said, “After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District.” The conduct in question was not detailed. Madigan, who held the seat for over 50 years, will still get a 56% share of the vote, despite stepping down as Democratic Party chairman…essentially a do-over. A former Cook County Board candidate, Angelica Guerrero Cuellar, is expected to grab the nomination.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-25-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw another small increase in Coroanvirus cases Wednesday, even as main metrics once again decreased. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 132 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with two related fatalities. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions fall for the 35th straight day, while ICU use rose slightly to 70%% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 5th straight day, down to 3.9%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 2-25-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations in Illinois rebounded after a dip on Tuesday. Illinois Health officials say about 56-thousand new doses were given out in the Wednesday update, an increase of over 12-thousand. Around 2.3 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 620-thousand people, or 4.86% of the state population receiving both doses. In Lake County, over 102-thousand doses have been put into arms, with just over 25-thousand residents, or 3.6% of the county population considered “fully vaccinated.”