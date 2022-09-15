Lake Zurich Home Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable

(Lake Zurich, IL) A fire in Lake Zurich left a home heavily damaged. The blaze broke out in a garage on Wednesday afternoon, then spread to the home along Hidden Creek Road. Fire officials say they were able to extinguish the flames, but total fire, water and smoke damage were around 400-thousand-dollars and the home was deemed uninhabitable. There were no injuries to the home owners, or firefighters. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-22)