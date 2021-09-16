Lake Zurich High School Lockdown Leads to Arrest

(Lake Zurich, IL) Another school was locked down for a time on Wednesday, and another student was arrested…the third student taken into custody this week. Police and school officials in Lake Zurich say the high school was locked down on Wednesday, after a student made a social media post threatening violence. The lockdown at the high school also prompted a similar situation at a nearby elementary school. It’s unclear if the arrested student will face charges…earlier this week, two teen students at the Zion-Benton High School were hit with disorderly conduct charges for reportedly shooting off fireworks in the building.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-16-21)