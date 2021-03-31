Lake Villa Township Men Arrested for Weapons and Stolen Property, “Bridge Phase” for Covid Delayed
Mugshots provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Lake Villa Township Men Arrested, Stolen Property and Guns
Vander Tuuk 3-31-21
(Lake Villa, IL) Two men have been arrested, after reportedly stealing property, and possessing illegal guns. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they discovered a vehicle Monday morning in Lake Villa Township, which had been reported stolen from the Spring Grove area. Deputies attempted to make contact with people inside a nearby home, believing there was more stolen property inside. Eventually, deputies made entry to the home based on information that armed individuals were inside. 41-year-old Wayne Mikulski was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He’s now charged with that warrant, as well as five counts of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon. 31-year-old Elliot Ventura is facing charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and property as well as theft.
Deerfield Assault Weapons Ban Fight Heads to Illinois Supreme Court
Vander Tuuk 3-31-21
(Springfield, IL) A fight over Deerfield’s 2018 assault weapons ban, is headed to the state’s highest court. The Illinois State Rifle Association and another 2nd amendment activist group sued the town after the ban’s passage…saying it violated both Illinois’ FOID card, and concealed carry rules. The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, after a 2020 appellate court ruling, which upheld the Deerfield side of the coin. It’s unclear when the High Court will issue a ruling on the matter.
“Bridge Phase” Suspended Indefinitely
Vander Tuuk 3-31-21
(Chicago, IL) Governor J.B Pritzker and Illinois health officials have called a halt on the next phase of the state’s reopening. The so-called “Bridge Phase” would have allowed for larger gatherings, and would have loosened up capacity limits on restaurants and other businesses. The Governor announced on Tuesday that the Phase is suspended “indefinitely” as there has been a steady rise in Covid-linked hospitalizations statewide. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, however, shows that most of the increases come from 3 state regions, those being Region 1 (Rockford and the northwest part of the state), as well as Region’s 10 and 11 (suburban Cook County and Chicago).
Covid Update in Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-31-21
(Chicago, IL) For the first time in several days, Coronavirus cases and deaths rose across Illinois. State health officials announced just over 24-hundred new cases, with 17 fatalities. Of those, 109 of the cases and one death came from Lake County. While hospitalizations and ICU rates across the state continue to rise, the Lake and McHenry County region saw Covid-related hospitalizations stay flat, and ICU rates are the lowest since mid-November at 58% capacity. Test positivity, after setting record lows earlier in the month, have rebounded regionally to 4%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-31-21
(Chicago, IL) Vaccinations rebounded across Illinois, pushing back over 85-thousand administered doses. The Tuesday update pushes the state over the 5.6-million shot mark. Of those, 2.1-million residents, or about 16.5% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. In Lake County, the percentage of those fully vaccinated has pushed past the 14% mark. Health officials say they are awaiting a larger than expected shipment of the vaccine to arrive by the end of the week, which should open up more appointments.