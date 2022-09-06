Lake Villa Police Announce Arrest Over Inappropriate Touching By Massage Therapist

(Lake Villa, IL) Police in Lake Villa have announced the arrest of a massage therapist for alleged inappropriate conduct. Kim Li Bun is accused of groping women on two separate occasions. The original subject reported the groping in late August, while a second woman came forward earlier this month. Bun is an Indonesian native who currently resides in Arlington Heights. The 45-year-old now faces both felony and misdemeanor battery charges. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars with a court date set for early August.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-6-22)