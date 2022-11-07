Lake Villa Man Recently Sentenced in McHenry County Drug Case, Sentenced in Lake County Robbery

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Villa man will spend some time behind bars, after pleading guilty in a robbery case. Keenan Queen was accused of robbing a 19-year-old at gunpoint back in the Round Lake area back in August of 2021. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, getting several other charges dropped in exchange. He was sentenced to 12-months of periodic imprisonment, and 36-months probation. Queen was also recently sentenced to 36-months of probation in McHenry County in connection with the drug overdose death of a Cary man.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-7-22)