Lake Villa Man Picked Up on Warrants, Protection Order Violations

(Lake Villa, IL) A Lake Villa area man is behind bars after he reportedly broke an order of protection. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Alexander Enis was taken into custody on April 20th after being served with an order of protection. Authorities say Enis also had a pair of warrants for his arrest. The 30-year-old initially came to the door for deputies, but then refused to exit the residence. Additional deputies were called in to create a perimeter and Enis eventually surrendered without further incident. He now faces charges for violating an order of protection, as well as criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars, with a court date of May 17.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-27-22)