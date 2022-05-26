Lake Villa Man Facing Charges for Alleged Lewd Acts While Babysitting

(Lake Villa, IL) A Lake Villa man is free on a 300-thousand-dollar bond, after being accused of performing inappropriate acts in front of children last month. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Steven Rodgers was babysitting a child in April, when he reportedly put on adult material and began pleasuring himself in full view of the juvenile. Rodgers was also accused of similar acts with a second child, who was said to be older than the first, but still underage. The 32-year-old was arrested on May 17th after an investigation. According to court records, Rodgers is facing felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and dissemination of harmful material. He is due back in court in late June.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-26-22)