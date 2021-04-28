Lake Villa Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Picture via the Lake County Sheriff's Office
(Lake Villa, IL) A search warrant has led to the arrest of a Lake Villa man. Anthony Brown was taken into custody last week following an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, and the local branch of the ATF. Brown is accused of possessing nearly three kilograms of powder cocaine, as well as a handgun, and a large amount of cash. The 38-year-old is facing felony charges of possessing, as well as the manufacture and delivery of over 900 grams of cocaine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at 750-thousand-dollars.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced around 25-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 23 related fatalities. Of those, 143 of the cases were in Lake County, though there were no reported deaths for the 5th straight day. In Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County…Covid linked hospital admissions rose by one bed, ICU numbers fell, and test positivity remained steady.
(Chicago, IL) Three out of every 10 Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Illinois Health officials say just over 30%, or 3.83-million residents have received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the restarted Johnson & Johnson shot. Lake County continues to be behind in percentages of those fully vaccinated, even with two open mass vaccination sites, at 27.1%…or around 190-thousand county residents.
Pritzker Signs Expansive Health Care Access, Equity Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor has signed into law legislation to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for people of color. The wide-ranging law includes provisions reducing sales taxes to 1% on blood-sugar test kits and prioritizing state funding for Illinois communities with high rates of violence. It is the last of the four pillars for racial justice authored by the Legislative Black Caucus that JB Pritzker has signed into law. Republicans swiftly criticized the Governor for endorsing programs that will cost billions of dollars, while the state continues to have one of the worst financial standings in the entire country.
New Lake County Regional Superintendent of Schools Appointed
(Waukegan, IL) A new Regional Superintendent of Schools has been sworn in. The Lake County Board appointed Zion area educator Michael Karner to fill the role vacated by Roycealee Wood. Wood officially resigned in early April, after a January battle with Covid-19, which she said made her ability to continue on the job impossible. Karner will remain in the post until 2022…when it will be up for election.