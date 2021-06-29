Lake Michigan Drowning Victim ID’ed as Waukegan Man

Waukegan Drowning Confirmed, Victim Identified
(Waukegan, IL) An incident on Lake Michigan over the weekend left one person dead. Waukegan Fire officials were called around midnight Sunday, after reports that a man had jumped into the lake, but hadn’t resurfaced. The man’s body was pulled from the water a short time later, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 35-year-old Ivory Biggs of Waukegan…and his death was determined to be caused by drowning. Officials say they will continue to assist Waukegan Police in an ongoing investigation
Crimestoppers Seeking Warrant Suspect
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Paris Holmes is wanted on a 75-thousand-dollar failure to appear warrant for a previous theft charge. He is described as a 25-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Holmes, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
Pritzker Declares Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite low numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths, and record low hospitalizations, Illinois’ Governor has declared another emergency declaration. Governor JB Pritzker issued his 16th disaster declaration since March of 2020, and kept several of his emergency powers in place. The declaration keeps many school mandates in place including masks for students and teachers, as well as physical distancince requirements. Other mandates including the release of certain jail inmates have also stayed in place. The latest declaration will run out on July 24th, and the Governor has not speculated whether or not he will extend those powers again.
Illinois SOS Extends License Expiration Dates Again
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Secretary of State has once again extended expirations dates on driver’s licenses. Officials say because of a massive backlog brought on by license facility closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, licenses that expired from March 2020 and on, won’t officially be up until January of 2022. Originally drivers were given until August 1st to renew, but long lines have persisted at SOS buildings, and a new extension was granted on Monday.