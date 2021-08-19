Lake Michigan Body Identified as Man Missing From Chicago, 2nd Body Still Unidentified

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s office has identified one of two bodies found in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Martin Mendoza’s body was found by Coast Guard officials Sunday afternoon, about three miles east of the Lake Forest shoreline. Mendoza, a Waukesha, Wisconsin resident…went missing back on August 8th after he went swimming off a boat in Chicago. An autopsy determined that the 49-year-old died of drowning. The body of a female, found southeast of the Waukegan Harbor earlier on Sunday, has yet to be identified.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-19-21)