Lake Forest Man pleads Guilty in January 6th Capitol Riot

(Washington D.C.) A Lake Forest man faces possible jail time for his role in the January 6th riot in Washington D.C. Mark Kulas Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building…getting other charges dropped in exchange. The 27-year-old could face up to a half year behind bars, and fines of close to 5-thousand-dollars…sentencing is set for early March. Kulas’ brother, Christian (who lives in Cook County) also pleaded guilty to a similar charge.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-7-21)