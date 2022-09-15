Lake Forest Man Gets Additional Counts Added to Child Porn Indictment

Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept. (Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept., ASCII, 111 components, 111

(Lake Forest, IL) A Lake Forest man charged earlier this year with child pornography, has been slapped with more counts by a Lake County Grand Jury. Paul Salgan has been out on a 200-thousand-dollar bond since July when he was charged with 4 counts of possessing the lewd images and videos. A Grand Jury on Wednesday added 6 more counts for a total of 10. Despite the additional accusations, the 41-year-old’s bond did not increase and he remains free…Salgan is due in court at the end of the month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-22)