Lake Forest Man Convicted of Conning Man Out of Money, Faces Another Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Forest man is still facing at least one other trial, after being found guilty in his first. Ricky Dugo has been convicted of one count of theft by deception for reportedly bilking a man out of money. Prosecutors say Dugo faces at least one other case related to his so-called “long con” scheme. The 55-year-old is accused of going to people for money, for which he would make alleged sham investments. He would then reportedly return to the same victims for more money down the road. The incidents took place between 2013 and 2018 and were said to net Dugo well in excess of 500-thousand-dollars. A sentencing hearing for the first conviction is set for mid-March.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-6-23)